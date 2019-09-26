Man recently made redundant falls from Seven Sisters cliffs

A man who had recently been made redundant fell from the Seven Sisters cliffs at Cuckmere Haven, an inquest at Eastbourne heard today (Thursday).

John Trott, 63, from Oxford, died on May 30. The inquest heard how Mr Trott had a full time job at a publisher in Oxford but was made redundant in the month leading up to his death.

A family statement was read out by coroner Chris Wilkinson which said, “The redundancy would have had a major impact on him. He was very well thought of by his colleagues. His death has come as a shock and total surprise.

“He took pride in being able to assist his mother after his father died.”

The incident was reported to the police after a woman walking her dog witnessed Mr Trott’s actions.

Mr Trott was diagnosed with OCD in 1994 and suffered with chronic anxiety. He also studied for history degree at Reading University.

The coroner said, “I think that loss of employment no doubt affected John quite significantly.”

The coroner reached a conclusion Mr Trott took his own life.