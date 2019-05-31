Man dies after falling from cliffs near East Dean

A man has died after falling from cliffs near East Dean, police said.
The tragic news comes after a police car and an ambulance vehicle were seen responding to an incident at Cuckmere Haven yesterday evening (May 30).
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 5pm on Thursday, May 30, police received a report of a person having fallen from cliffs near East Dean.
“Officers attended, assisted by the coastguard and ambulance services, and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”
You can contact Samaritans 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org. They can help.