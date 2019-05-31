Man dies after falling from cliffs near East Dean

A man has died after falling from cliffs near East Dean, police said.

The tragic news comes after a police car and an ambulance vehicle were seen responding to an incident at Cuckmere Haven yesterday evening (May 30).

Police, the coastguard and ambulance service, were called to the tragic incident yesterday evening (May 30)

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Shortly before 5pm on Thursday, May 30, police received a report of a person having fallen from cliffs near East Dean.

“Officers attended, assisted by the coastguard and ambulance services, and a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

You can contact Samaritans 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. Call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org. They can help.