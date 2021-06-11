Major Eastbourne event cancelled for second year

Eastbourne Lammas Festival, which was set to take place on July 24 - 25 this year, has been cancelled due to covid worries.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said, “It’s the post we all feared. Sadly there will be no Lammas 2021.

“We have costed up additional measures required by government/insurance and weighed it all up, given that we would be obliged to stage a sub standard event anyway – no proper stage, probably no ritual as we know it, never mind the chance of government changing the rules at the last minute and stopping it altogether – and have decided that we dare not risk it.”

Lammas Festival July 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180730-102653008

The festival usually takes place on the Western Lawns in King Edwards Parade and features ‘music, dance, and entertainment for everyone’ as well as an array of food and drink stands .

It also includes a carnival parade on the Saturday where performers travel from the pier, along the promenade and end up at the main site on Western Lawns.

The event raises money for the RNLI.

Organisers said, “Hopefully we’ll be back bigger and better in 2022 and at least we should still have the means to do it.”

Lammas Festival July 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180730-101506008