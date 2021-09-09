Lightning storm hits Eastbourne

A lightning storm passed over Eastbourne last night (Wednesday, September 8).

Heavy rain also hit the town, before the lightning and thunder, with the Met Office predicting a downpour from 9pm.

The evening weather was a stark contrast to the 29° enjoyed throughout the town just hours before, according to the Met Office.

The lightning over Eastbourne. Picture from Steph Meech SUS-210909-113102001

Residents have been sending in their pictures and videos of the storm – to submit your footage email [email protected] or message the Eastbourne Herald on Facebook.

A picture of the lightning from Waterworks Road, Eastbourne. Picture from Alex Baumhauer SUS-210909-100154001

The lightning in Eastbourne. Picture from Daniel McDonald SUS-210909-093925001