A pet bunny was found yesterday afternoon (July 3) in Spring Lodge Close, Langney.

The bunny has been taken in my kindhearted residents in the area, but they are looking to reunite the pet with its family.

The rabbit was found on the large green area of Spring Lodge Close at around 4.30pm and is assumed to have escaped from a garden locally. The animal is safe and well but missing its owner.

If this is your pet email waters1185@outlook.com.