Laid back vibe and extreme sport at Eastbourne Beach Life Festival

Thrill-seekers are set for an exhilarating weekend as the Beach Life Festival returns to Eastbourne’s seafront.

Visitors can kick back and watch the experts perform stunts, enjoy the roller derby or take to the water and try out a new sport for themselves with Buzz Active’s water sport taster sessions for windsurfing and sailing.

Daredevils will love the 175ft high bungee jump and can also experience a free-fall rush on the Air Bag Drop which is new for 2019.

The Airbag Drop on Sunday July 14 is the opportunity for anyone to release their inner stuntman or woman. It is the ultimate land-based freefall experience with participants taking a leap of faith from the top of a high tower down onto a giant air bag at the base.

For those seeking even more adrenaline on the Sunday, Buzz Active will be hosting an XL Stand up Paddleboard Race. With supersize paddle boards which are able to hold six people at a time, teams will be pitted against each other to compete for the Beach Life Trophy.

Beach Life fans can enjoy more extreme fun over the weekend with Europe’s only outdoor Roller Derby event, Jet-surfing demonstrations, slalom and speed skating and a Last Man Standing inflatable podium game.

For those who prefer a less energetic weekend then the festival is also is the perfect event to just chill out and relax on the beach. The VW Bus Stop Tour returns as colourful VW Camper Vans line the promenade bringing an authentic surfer’s paradise to Eastbourne beach.

Cllr Margaret Bannister said “The Beach Life Festival will once again offer a range of activities for thrill-seekers of all ages.

“For those who’d rather leave the thrills and spills to the experts then there’s still plenty to see and do including the VW Campervan Tour and a great line-up on the music stage too.”

The laid back vibe will continue with a host of music acts on the live entertainment stage in Princes Park. With something for all musical tastes ranging from glam rock to SKA and rock to 80s hits!

Beach Life Festival takes place from Saturday 13 – Sunday 14 July from 11am each day, and entry is free.

Visit www.BeachlifeFestival.co.uk for more information.