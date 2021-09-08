Kayaker saved by passing boat near Pevensey Bay

A ‘kayaker in difficulty’ was rescued by a passing boat off the coast of Pevensey Bay.

A HM Coastguard spokesperson said, “We were called at approximately 4pm on September 7 to a report of a person in the water (it looks like it was a kayaker in difficulty) in Pevensey Bay.

“Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat, Eastbourne Coastguard rescue team and the coastguard helicopter from Lydd were sent.

Coastguard helicopter. Picture from Peter Abel SUS-200527-123151001

“A passing vessel recovered the casualty to the lifeboat station where Sussex Police confirmed no medical assistance was required.”

An eye-witness said they saw a helicopter circling low near Eastbourne Harbour at the time.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “We received reports of a person in the water, a passing yacht pulled the person from the water and brought them into the harbour where our coxswain Mark Sawyer was waiting.

“He checked the casualty over at the lifeboat station before they were reunited with family.”