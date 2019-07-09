Jousting, archery, axe-throwing and more at England’s Medieval Festival at Herstmonceux Castle

England’s Medieval Festival returns to Herstmonceux Castle on August 24, 25 and 26.

It’s billed as ‘the most authentic, one-of-a-kind medieval themed festival in Great Britain’ and visitors can immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells and spectacle of medieval times.

Located at the fairy tale castle of Herstmonceux, England’s Medieval Festival is a blend of history and fun for the whole family.

Enjoy the thrill of knights jousting twice daily, the battle and siege of the castle, magnificent grand parades, highly-skilled falconry displays, hundreds of craftsmen and traders; a kid’s kingdom, crafts and games areas, workshops and demonstrations, minstrels, magicians, jesters, hog roasts and a mud show!

There’s plenty of opportunity to join the fun with have-a-go jousting, archery and axe throwing, sword school, drum school, workshops for all ages, including chainmail, calligraphy, wood-weaving, blacksmith-forging and many other traditional arts and crafts.

Wizards, jesters, knights, dragons and princesses delight the kids, while the living history village offers the chance to see what it would really have been like to live in the Middle Ages.

Traditional musicians join a music line-up of foot-stomping folk bands who perform each day and evening on four outdoor and two indoor stage areas.

Real ale, traditional mead and medieval eats are available alongside delicious cuisine for all the family; and kids of all ages adore the moonlit cinema showing medieval themed classics.

The festival hosts weddings, blessings and traditional hand-fasting celebrations over the weekend.

Visit www.englandsmedievalfestival.com to book.