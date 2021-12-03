Increased patrols promised after delivery driver raises concerns over ‘very dangerous’ Eastbourne road

Cristiano Oliveira, an Uber Eats delivery driver who lives in Eastbourne, said that he has constantly spoken to the council about cars parking on the double yellow lines and his fears that they are not properly enforcing the area.

He said, “Every day, between 7pm and 7am there are cars parked on double yellow lines in Cavendish Place.

“For some time I have had problems driving on that road. When the light is red my car is forced in the other lane preventing the oncoming traffic from coming through.

Patrols in the Cavendish Place area will be increased to address the issue of cars parking on double yellow lines after a local delivery driver spent months raising concerns, according to a council spokesperson. Video taken by Cristiano Oliveira. SUS-210312-152904001

“It is very dangerous. Double yellow lines are painted there for a reason and I truly believe it could result in a serious accident.

“I contacted the council numerous times about this, alerting them to the danger and asking them why they were not enforcing the rule in the area. Despite them telling me they would look into the situation, absolutely nothing changed and I felt completely ignored.”

Mr Oliveira eventually filmed the situation and sent the video to the council, hoping that visual proof would be enough for them to take action.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said, “Our Civil Enforcement Officers were contacted by Mr Oliveira and carried out enforcement in the area.

“As a result of the concerns raised, we are increasing patrols in the Cavendish Place area to address the issue of cars parking on double yellow lines.

“We would urge motorists to park responsibly and safely, and carefully check signs and road markings to ensure they are not parking in contravention of regulations.”

Reacting to the news that the council would finally be increasing patrols in the area, Mr Oliveira said, “I am happy to see that something is being done, it is just a shame it took so long.

“I totally understand they can’t be everywhere. However, when they receive a call from someone telling them exactly the time and the place something dangerous is happening, they should properly check it promptly.