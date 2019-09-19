In pictures - Olympic sailor Nikki Boniface returns to hometown club in Pevensey Bay to inspire young cadets
Olympic 2020 sailor Nikki Boniface returned to her hometown club in Pevensey Bay to share her experiences and inspire the next generation of sailors.
Nikki recently won a silver medal in the Olympic warm up event in Tokyo and joined her dad, who is a volunteer instructor at the club, in teaching the young cadet sailors on Saturday (September 14). Nikki came back to the area before to give a talk at Hailsham Rotary Club
Nikki Boniface - Eastbourne's Olympic Sailor at Pevensey Bay Sailing Club (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110440008
Nikki Boniface - Eastbourne's Olympic Sailor at Pevensey Bay Sailing Club (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110616008
Nikki Boniface - Eastbourne's Olympic Sailor at Pevensey Bay Sailing Club (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110552008
Nikki Boniface - Eastbourne's Olympic Sailor at Pevensey Bay Sailing Club (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190916-110528008
