IN PICTURES: Eastbourne 10km race
There were some fine sporting performances in the Eastbourne 10km race on the seafront this morning (Sunday, June 20).
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:46 pm
Updated
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:48 pm
Patrick Marsden came first in the men’s race, setting a new course record with a time of 35:18. Simon Powell came second with a time of 36:40, with Richard Davis in third place with 36:53
In the ladies’ race, winner Rachel Hillman also set a new course record with a time of 37:15. Second place was Julie Briggs with 37:53 with Kirsty Armstrong taking third place with a time of 40:06.
Here are some pictures our photographer took of the event.
