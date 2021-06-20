Eastbourne 10K 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210620-124334001

IN PICTURES: Eastbourne 10km race

There were some fine sporting performances in the Eastbourne 10km race on the seafront this morning (Sunday, June 20).

By The Newsroom
Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:46 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th June 2021, 2:48 pm

Patrick Marsden came first in the men’s race, setting a new course record with a time of 35:18. Simon Powell came second with a time of 36:40, with Richard Davis in third place with 36:53

In the ladies’ race, winner Rachel Hillman also set a new course record with a time of 37:15. Second place was Julie Briggs with 37:53 with Kirsty Armstrong taking third place with a time of 40:06.

Here are some pictures our photographer took of the event.

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

Eastbourne 10K 2021

