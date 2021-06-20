IN PICTURES: Eastbourne 10km race

Patrick Marsden came first in the men’s race, setting a new course record with a time of 35:18. Simon Powell came second with a time of 36:40, with Richard Davis in third place with 36:53

In the ladies’ race, winner Rachel Hillman also set a new course record with a time of 37:15. Second place was Julie Briggs with 37:53 with Kirsty Armstrong taking third place with a time of 40:06.

Here are some pictures our photographer took of the event.

