Hells Angels 'Euro Run' in pictures

Hundreds of motorbikes have travelled from Pease Pottage to Brighton this afternoon (Saturday, June 1) to mark Hells Angels Motorcycle Club's (HAMC) 50th anniversary.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted that 'lots of spectators' were watching on from the road bridges of the A23, but confirmed there were 'fewer participants than expected'. Read more here

