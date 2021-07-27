Harry Potter treat for children at Langney Primary
The children of Langney Primary Academy were treated to a Harry Potter Extravaganza event before the school broke up for the summer break.
Benjamin Bowles, head of school, said: “After such a challenging eighteen months, it was so important to us to reward all children with a fantastic whole school treat.
“Children earnt their ticket to Platform 9 & 3/4 through focussed remote learning and completing their own personal challenges.
“The Harry Potter Extravaganza provided so many amazing cross curricular links as children played Quidditch in PE, made potions in science and wands in design and technology.
“Magicians, Owls and Harry Potter characters also enriched Langney Hogwarts in a Covid-safe way.
“The magical two-day event was a wonderful celebration and recognition of the positivity and aspiration from children, staff and families alike.”