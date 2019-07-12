Hampden Park needs your votes to help win the UK’s Best Park 2019 award

Hampden Park is in with a chance of winning the The Fields in Trust UK’s Best Park 2019.

Voting is now open to select the nation’s favourite local park.

A total of 364 public nominations for parks and green spaces across the UK have been made – and Hampden Park in Eastbourne is included in the shortlist.

Vote at the website until noon on August 19.

Voting opened at the weekend to coincide with Have a Field Day on Saturday (July 6), the annual celebration of parks and green spaces.

More than 250 community-led events took place.

People came together at Old Town Rec for picnics with their friends and neighbours.

Fields in Trust is a UK-wide charity that legally protects parks and green spaces in perpetuity.

The UK’s Best Park Award recognises the role that parks play in our communities, supporting mental and physical health and bringing people together.

Nominations for UK’s Best Park 2019 include small community gardens and large nature reserves, sports fields and playgrounds, each green space valued by its community and nominated by the regular park users who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic and play with their children in the UK’s parks.

The UK’s Best Park competition organisers will announce the UK’s Best Park 2019 in mid-September.