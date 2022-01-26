Hailsham Foodbank raises more than £10,000

The money will help to fund new community fridges, making it easier for the foodbank’s clients to access fresh food.

Julie Coates, manager at Hailsham Foodbank, said, “The new environmentally friendly fridges will enable people who visit the foodbank to access a variety of new fresh foods and see inside the fridge preventing excessive door opening and closing.

“We are very thankful for M&S Energy for matching donations and its continued support for the cause.”

Local community project Hailsham Foodbank has raised more than £10k in an M&S Energy crowdfunding competition. SUS-220126-112803001

For the fifth year running, M&S Energy and Crowdfunder joined forces to launch the M&S Energy Community Fund Competition, where groups were chosen based on community projects committed to being environmentally conscious and installing renewable technology or energy efficiency measures.

As part of the initiative 10 projects were chosen to receive a share of £50,000 match funding (up to £5,000 per project) to go towards a crowdfunding campaign, as well as one-to-one coaching support from M&S experts and zero platform fees.

As the foodbank met its goal, M&S Energy donated £5k towards the project as a reward for reaching its original target.