Hailsham charity sets new world record

Glove Up For Good is a boxing gym that focuses on charitable acts while encouraging people to train and enjoy boxing.

The group of 12 started on Thursday, June 24, and continued through to 2.01pm on Sunday, June 27, as they broke the previous record of 60 hours by 2 hours and one minute.

Sam Buchanan who founded the group with his partner Hannah, said, “I don’t think it has sunk in yet.

Guinness World Record attempt at Glove Up For Good in Hailsham. L-R: Steve Cleveland, Sam Buchanan, Charlie Buchanan and Mark Brown. SUS-210625-145813001

“Yesterday was quite emotional, we had family and friends that came up.”

Mr Buchanan said the Major of Hailsham also visited the gym to show his support.

As part of the challenge members of the group had 30 minute shifts on the punching back as they alternated for the 62 hours.

Mr Buchanan said everybody joined in for the final stretch.

Guinness World Record attempt at Glove Up For Good in Hailsham. Sam Buchanan SUS-210625-145827001

He said, “My partner Hannah was the last one on the main bag.

“We have all done the last 30 minutes.

“It was quite emotional with everyone cheering.”

Mr Buchanan also praised his group and their effort.

Major of Hailsham Paul Holbrook with members of the group at Glove Up For Good. SUS-210628-122822001

He said, “It was a sense of achievement.

“I felt proud of everybody that took part.

“I would say it is more than a gym. It is more of a family.”

Despite breaking the record the group had originally aimed to set the bar with 72 hours but Mr Buchanan decided to lower the target mid-challenge.

He said, “I made the decision we were going to stop.

“People were struggling. Our hands were doubling in size.”

The group started the challenge to raise money for a minibus which would be used to go to local parks to give free boxing lessons to people who cannot make it to their George Street gym.

As of Monday, June 28, the group had raised more than £1,700 of the £5,000 needed for the vehicle.