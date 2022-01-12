Grant reopens to Eastbourne residents

A grant has reopened for Eastbourne residents following further funding from the Government.

Eastbourne Borough Council is welcoming applications for the Household Support Grant.

A council spokesperson said, “If you are eligible and would benefit from this support please apply now as the funding is limited.

“Residents struggling to keep warm, buy enough food or pay essential bills may be able to get extra help.

“Residents who receive means-tested benefits – including universal credit, pension credit and working tax credit – can apply for help with the costs of food, energy or water.”

Households that qualify will get support with vouchers to help buy food or with financial payments to help with essential bills, according to the council.