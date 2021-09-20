Goodwood Revival: Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa at festival
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa enjoyed a day at Goodwood Revival on Saturday.
Thousands of visitors also donned their best vintage clothes and stepped back in time to celebrate the bygone days of motor racing.
Goodwood Revival is a celebration of motor racing, vintage living and fashion and took place on Friday, September, 17, Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19.
At the event Momoa, 42, met with the Hornets, the Goodwood Revival vintage motorcycle gang.
Momoa is an American actor and producer, he made his acting debut in Baywatch: Hawaii but is most well known for portraying Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones opposite Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen, and is DC’s Aquaman.