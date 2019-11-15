General Election 2019: Wealden candidates revealed

The candidates battling it out to be Wealden’s MP have been officially announced today (Friday).

The following people have been nominated to stand for the Wealden constituency for the General Election on December 12.

Wealden election count, photo by Peter Cripps

They are:

• Chris Bowers, Liberal Democrats

• Nus Ghani, Conservatives

• Angie Smith, Labour

• Georgia Widdicombe Taylor, Green Party

Register by 11:59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election. If you want to apply to vote by post, register before 5pm on November 26 if you live in England, Scotland or Wales.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to do so.