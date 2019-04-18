Geese, daffodils, and two sweet twin lambs - Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers
Spring is definitely in the air, apart from one notable frosty exception, in this week’s round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.
Thursday 18 April 2019 15:27
Gallery also features geese, daffodils and two very sweet twin lambs. If you’ve a picture you’d like to share with us, email it as a jpeg to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk
Early hawthorn blossom near Alfriston. This photograph was taken by Jackie Hooper with a Nikon D300 and a macro lens.
Other 3rd Party
Twins entwined. Young lambs on Pevensey Marsh, by Rob Torre of Westham. SUS-190418-095645001
Other 3rd Party
Jill Payne took this sun-dappled view of Eastbourne from the slopes leading up to Beachy Head using an iPhone. SUS-190418-095706001
Other 3rd Party
Jack Frost appears at Hampden Park. This photo was snapped by Bob Newton at 06.15 am on Thursday April 3. "Three degrees with a ground frost," he said. "Lovely walking in the Park." Taken with a Samsung S8.
Other 3rd Party
View more