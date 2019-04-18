Sue Gore took this charming photograph of her geese lazing in the sunshine by the daffodils in her back garden, with a Samsung Galaxy J5. SUS-190418-095728001

Geese, daffodils, and two sweet twin lambs - Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers

Spring is definitely in the air, apart from one notable frosty exception, in this week’s round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

Gallery also features geese, daffodils and two very sweet twin lambs. If you’ve a picture you’d like to share with us, email it as a jpeg to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk

Early hawthorn blossom near Alfriston. This photograph was taken by Jackie Hooper with a Nikon D300 and a macro lens.
Twins entwined. Young lambs on Pevensey Marsh, by Rob Torre of Westham. SUS-190418-095645001
Jill Payne took this sun-dappled view of Eastbourne from the slopes leading up to Beachy Head using an iPhone. SUS-190418-095706001
Jack Frost appears at Hampden Park. This photo was snapped by Bob Newton at 06.15 am on Thursday April 3. "Three degrees with a ground frost," he said. "Lovely walking in the Park." Taken with a Samsung S8.
