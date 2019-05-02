Fox cub dies after falling down Eastbourne manhole

A fox cub died after falling down a manhole in Eastbourne.

Residents initially thought the little animal was a puppy which had become trapped in the uncovered hole in Plumpton Close by a cone.

Residents tried to save the cub

They discovered the animal on Wednesday afternoon (May 1) and set about attempting to rescuing it.

One of the neighbours, Heidi Venn said, “It was heartbreaking. It was hanging on by the skin of its teeth. It was so sad.

“It took ages getting the cone out. I think the cub must have fallen down the night before. When we eventually got it out, it was still trying to gasp for breath.”

They called the RSPCA but were told it would take hours for officers to get to the scene, Heidi said.

The fox cub sadly died

Instead, they took the young cub to St Anne’s vets, where it sadly died.

Heidi said, “We tried. Just a shame there wasn’t enough help. Shame there isn’t more volunteers really.”

She says the uncovered manhole is a safety hazard, “Little kids are playing and could fall down that hole. It’s not safe. It’s been like it for weeks.”

If you see a wild animal in trouble you can call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Or call the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service’s (WRAS) emergency number on 07815 078234.

If you find a suffering fox you can also call the Fox Project on 01892 731565.