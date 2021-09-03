Five Eastbourne residents disqualified in drink-drive crackdown

Across Sussex 279 motorists were arrested during a blitz on drink and drug-drivers from June 11 and July 11.

Police said 55 of the 279 arrests had been convicted so far.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police carried out dedicated patrols to tackle one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, through education, engagement and enforcement.”

Sussex Police SUS-211003-192626001

Daniel Barber, 41, a window fitter, of Langney Road was arrested in Terminus Road on June 18 and charged with driving with 47mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, according to police.

Police said at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 11 Barber was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

The police spokesperson said, “Liam Smith, 34, a plasterer, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, was arrested in The Warren, Ticehurst, on June 30 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

“At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 18 he was disqualified from driving for 22 months. He was not ordered to pay costs.”

Richard Langley, 72, a designer, of Abbey Road was also arrested in Eldon Road on July 3 and charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, according to police.

Police said at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 18 Langley was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

The spokesperson said, “Paul Barber, 40, a butcher, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, was arrested in Chailey Close, Eastbourne, on July 3 and charged with driving with 62mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

“At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 18 he was disqualified from driving for 17 months. He was also ordered to pay a £276 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.”

Kathryn Holland, 31, unemployed, of Firle Road was also arrested in Lewes Road on July 5 and charged with driving with 63mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system, according to police.

The spokesperson said, “At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 18 she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £225 fine, £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.”

Sussex Police publish details of people convicted as part of the campaign to deter potential offenders.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.