In a tweet, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called at 5am to attend the fire in the open on Litlington Road, near Seaford and Exceat.

The service said: “Eastbourne crews are still in attendance. Firefighters are using one hose reel to extinguish a hay bale fire. Crews are working with the landowner to turn over bales so there may be a large amount of smoke.”