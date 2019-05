Fire crews were called to a domestic property in Brighton in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, four fire engines were sent to Marine Parade shortly before 3am after reports of a fire.

Marine Parade fire

A spokesman said: "Four appliances attended, using four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.

"The fire was put out and crews left the scene shortly after 4am."

