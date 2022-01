3.

Langney West - Rate of cases per 100,000, week to December 30: 1690.6 - Rate of cases per 100,000, week to January 6: 1568.8 - % change: -7.2% - Local authority rank by change in case rate: 13 - Rank by highest latest figures: 8(Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190512-100029008

Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth