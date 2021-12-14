Final stage of Pevensey tourism project is completed

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman – whose constituency covers Pevensey – joined volunteers and residents to celebrate the installation of the new tourism boards in Pevensey Market Square.

The boards mark the final stage of a heritage trail project which aims to welcome visitors to the Pevensey villages while celebrating the area’s history.

The project was financed through a government grant along with additional funding from the Pevensey Town Trust.

Huw Merriman and Pevensey residents celebrating the installation of the new tourism boards SUS-211214-093413001

Wealden District councillor Lin Clark, founder of Pevensey Village Partnership (PVP), said the group had worked closely with Pevensey Town Trust – which helped by contributing additional funding working through PVP chair and clerk to the trust Barbara Molog.

Mr Merriman said, “The new heritage trail boards look fantastic, not only do they tell the history of the villages but they are also beautifully crafted and built to withstand the test of time.

“I was delighted to be invited to this celebration by Councillor Lin Clark where we raised a glass to toast the completion of the project and to say a big thank you to all those who have worked so hard, contributing their skills and time so freely.”

Councillor Clark added, “There are many people to thank for bringing this project to reality, including Billy Wickens who skilfully built the bases for the boards in keeping with the heritage of the village, David Clarke who made the frames and fitted the boards in place and Simon Vincent, whose late father John was the artist behind the wonderful line drawings used on the heritage trail tourism boards.

“It has been a tremendous community effort and I hope that visitors to Pevensey and Pevensey Bay will enjoy them for many years to come.”