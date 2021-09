There is a wide selection of pizzerias, restaurants and take-aways to choose from across Eastbourne. Here are some of the best places for pizza according to reviews on Google. All venues have a minimum of 100 reviews on Google. Read more:www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/these-popular-places-to-eat-in-and-around-eastbourne-have-all-earned-a-tripadvisor-award-3394303