Extinction Rebellion takes over Lewes

Lewes woke up to a green makeover this weekend after climate activists and artists spent a night transforming the county town.

Members of Extinction Rebellion worked through the small hours, using pop-up art installations, sculptures, posters and pavement art to draw attention to what they call the climate crisis.

The artwork included a ‘soundscape’ along the Malling Fields riverside path, a sculpture on the Cuilfail Spiral (since removed) and two graffiti pieces between the station and Cliffe High Street.

A spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Lewes said: “We’re in the middle of the sixth mass extinction event. Scientists estimate that up to 50 per cent of all species are heading for extinction by the middle of the century – 99 per cent of those are at risk because of human activities.

“By placing extinction-themed artworks around Lewes, we’re aiming to draw attention to this escalating crisis. We must act now to turn the situation around. This is an emergency.”

Shoppers were also invited to get involved in an interactive pavement art event on Saturday morning.

Extinction Rebellion artists encouraged children to get involved by colouring large sketches of at-risk species.

Other activists handed out leaflets and vegan biscuits from a decorated stall on Cliffe Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion member Becky Francomb said: “We’re here to raise awareness about the climate emergency. It’s something I feel really passionately about.

“Things haven’t happened quick enough and we’ve reached the point where we’ve got to take drastic action.”

Extinction Rebellion’s next Lewes meeting is on Monday, June 8, at Linklater Pavilion.

