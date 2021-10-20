Everything you need to know about Eastbourne’s Beer Festival next month

The three-day festival includes a line-up of beers, ciders and perries – alongside a range of live music.

Coming from the newly refurbished Winter Garden in the Devonshire Quarter, the festival will take place on November 18–20.

Tickets are available to buy now and customers are advised to book early as many sessions are close to selling out.

Beer Festival 2017 - floral hall photo by Graham Huntley SUS-211020-163658001

More than 90 cask ales will be on offer which have been specially selected by the local CAMRA team for customers to take their pick from.

There is also a selection of ciders and perries available, a variety of international bottle beers and wines, plus there will be cocktails too.

All drinks must be bought with tokens at £12 per sheet which can be purchased from ticket booths in the venue.

Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead member for tourism and culture, said, “The festival is the opportunity to enjoy tasting some delicious beers, ales and ciders all washed down with an accompaniment of live musical entertainment.

Eastbourne Beer Festival (photo by Matt Kuchta) SUS-211020-163645001

“The beer festival is being held inside the beautiful and newly refurbished Winter Garden and this much loved venue is the perfect backdrop for this. It’s an event not to be missed.”

Thursday:

The Stray Dogs will kick off the festival’s entertainment at 5.45pm, followed by Jazz Groove Collective – five musicians playing a selection of jazz standards, Latin, funk and groove tunes – from 8pm.

Friday:

David Bowie tribute Bowie Music will take to the stage from 6.15pm. Headlining from 8.30pm will be Fat Freddie and the Queens, a larger-than-life professional Queen Tribute Band.

Saturday:

From 11.45am there will be music from Gadzooks – performing folk, country, pop and swing music.

Eastbourne’s Watson Brothers will follow from 2pm playing all your favourites across the decades.

The evening slots are filled by Criminal Records from 6.30pm and Morph Ska 6 from 8.45pm.

Those attending the beer festival are encouraged to take lateral flow tests ahead of attending the event.

Tickets are available now starting from £9 per adult with discounts for students and CAMRA members.

Sessions available:

Thursday – 5.30pm – 10.30pm

Friday – 6pm – 11pm

Saturday – 11.30am – 4.30pm and 6pm – 11pm