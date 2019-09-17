Emergency services attend crash in Eastbourne

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash after two vehicles collided earlier today in Eastbourne.

The incident between the BMW X6 and a Renault Clio occurred at 12.45pm at the junction of St Philips Avenue and Whitley Road.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said one of their crew came across the incident and stopped at the scene.

The ambulance service said they treated two patients following the collision, with one patient taken to the DGH.

A police spokesperson said, “At around 12.45pm on Tuesday (September 17) two vehicles collided at the junction of St Philips Avenue and the A2021 Whitley Road, Eastbourne. The junction was blocked, the road re-opening at 2pm, and only minor injuries were reported.”