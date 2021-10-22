Eastbourne’s sweeping seas, wonderful wildlife and an inspirational swimmer

This week’s highlights include sea defence work, a cormorant drying its wings and an inspirational swimmer standing against the backdrop of the pier.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the type of camera or phone you used.
1.
"I took these photos of broken trees at Crowlink and Horseshoe Plantation on a Samsung S7. They appear to be ready for Hallowe'en!" said Kieron Boyle. SUS-211013-143123001
2.
Jan Aylet snapped this peacock butterfly in her back garden amongst the verbena, with a Galaxy mobile phone. SUS-211013-144116001
3.
Squirrel in Hampden Park, taken on a Samsung WB2200F by Russell Beeney. SUS-211013-143730001
4.
Marylka Fusiarska sent in this photo of a cormorant at Princes Park, which was taken by Adrian, with a Redmi Note 10 Pro camera. "Really stand out against all the swans!" she said. SUS-211013-142649001