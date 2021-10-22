Portrait photographer Catherine Beltramini captured fellow sea swimmer Raymond Blount on Eastbourne seafront. " He is 86 years old and such an inspiration for all," she said. Picture copyright Catherine Beltramini Photography. SUS-211013-144716001

Eastbourne’s sweeping seas, wonderful wildlife and an inspirational swimmer

The seas around Eastbourne continue to inspire Herald readers when out and about with their cameras.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 10:29 am

This week’s highlights include sea defence work, a cormorant drying its wings and an inspirational swimmer standing against the backdrop of the pier.

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to [email protected] telling us a little about the picture and the type of camera or phone you used.

1.

"I took these photos of broken trees at Crowlink and Horseshoe Plantation on a Samsung S7. They appear to be ready for Hallowe'en!" said Kieron Boyle. SUS-211013-143123001

2.

Jan Aylet snapped this peacock butterfly in her back garden amongst the verbena, with a Galaxy mobile phone. SUS-211013-144116001

3.

Squirrel in Hampden Park, taken on a Samsung WB2200F by Russell Beeney. SUS-211013-143730001

4.

Marylka Fusiarska sent in this photo of a cormorant at Princes Park, which was taken by Adrian, with a Redmi Note 10 Pro camera. "Really stand out against all the swans!" she said. SUS-211013-142649001

