Eastbourne’s festive ice rink venue is revealed

Ben Ferriman and Stephen Holt SUS-210927-130946001

Eastbourne’s festive ice rink will be located outside the Enterprise Shopping Centre when it launches later this year, it has been revealed.

The rink, which will feature Christmas illuminations and an interactive Xmas tree for people to post their own messages, will open to the public from December 1 until January 5 – and tickets will be on sale from October 8.

It has also been announced this week that the rink’s headline sponsor will be Lightning Fibre.

Ben Ferriman and Stephen Holt SUS-210927-131000001

Ben Ferriman, CEO and founder of Lightning Fibre, said, “The announcement by Your Eastbourne BID that they were bringing an Ice Rink to Eastbourne this Christmas was amazing news.

“We immediately offered to headline sponsor this great event, which will bring a lot of enjoyment to families here and from out of town.

“As Eastbourne’s new, full fibre network operator it made a lot of sense for us to support this local initiative, both financially and by providing our full fibre broadband free of charge at the event for the public to use.”

Stephen Holt, CEO of Your Eastbourne BID, added, “Lightning Fibre are rolling out hyper fast broadband across the town, and I’m also delighted that our rink will also feature Full Fibre broadband.

“At the rink, users will be able to instantly upload their videos, photos and reviews of the experience and share them with friends and family thanks to Lightning Fibre’s high speed connectivity.

“It’s such a great partnership - not only are Lightning Fibre showing their true commitment to our town, but I think the only thing faster than their internet connection might be the ice skaters!

“Tickets for the rink will be on sale online from 9am Friday October 8, as well as at the Bandstand, Welcome Building and the Tourist Information Centre in Seaford. So – grab your tickets early to avoid disappointment”

For more information or to buy tickets online see www.visiteastbournetickets.co.uk/icerink