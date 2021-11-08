Eastbourne Youth Radio returns for annual broadcast

The project involves local students presenting radio shows that cover a wide range of topics, with this year’s special focus being on Anti-Bullying Week and the associated issues around mental health and wellbeing.

The annual broadcast is supported by businesses and organisations from the area.

Alison Brewer, director of Brewers Decorator Centres, said, “We are delighted to once again support the Eastbourne Youth Radio, a very worthwhile project in our heartland of Eastbourne.

Local students will take part in Eastbourne Youth Radio for its 21st annual broadcast. SUS-210811-160031001

“We’ve seen first-hand the wonderful opportunities the project offers the students; developing organisational, technical and creative skills.

“We’re very excited to get involved and hear what the young people of Eastbourne have to say.”

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Youth Radio said they hope the project will enable young people to research, produce and perform their own material to develop skills they can use in later life.

Eastbourne Youth Radio is organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership and broadcast from studios at East Sussex College in Eastbourne.