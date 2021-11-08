Eastbourne Youth Radio returns for annual broadcast
Eastbourne Youth Radio will return for its 21st annual broadcast on November 17.
The project involves local students presenting radio shows that cover a wide range of topics, with this year’s special focus being on Anti-Bullying Week and the associated issues around mental health and wellbeing.
The annual broadcast is supported by businesses and organisations from the area.
Alison Brewer, director of Brewers Decorator Centres, said, “We are delighted to once again support the Eastbourne Youth Radio, a very worthwhile project in our heartland of Eastbourne.
“We’ve seen first-hand the wonderful opportunities the project offers the students; developing organisational, technical and creative skills.
“We’re very excited to get involved and hear what the young people of Eastbourne have to say.”
A spokesperson for Eastbourne Youth Radio said they hope the project will enable young people to research, produce and perform their own material to develop skills they can use in later life.
Eastbourne Youth Radio is organised by Eastbourne Education Business Partnership and broadcast from studios at East Sussex College in Eastbourne.
It can be accessed on 87.7FM and online at www.eyr.org.uk from November 17 until November 19.