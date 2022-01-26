Eastbourne youngsters hold Neon Disco to raise money for mayor’s charities
Young people from a local charity have arranged a Neon Disco to raise money for the Mayor’s charities.
Amaze, one of three charities in partnership with the current Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan, supports families with disabled children and young people in Sussex.
Young people with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) from the Amazing Futures Project have organised the fundraising event to benefit all the Mayor’s charities.
The SEND friendly Neon Disco is for young people aged 14-25. It will be held on Friday February 25, 7-9pm at the Tennis Centre Hardwick Suite, Lawn Tennis Centre, Eastbourne.
Tickets are £7, which includes a glow stick and optional face paint. Tickets are available through eventbrite or in person, at Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre.
A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Charities said, “We hope this disco will attract a lot of young people and give them a much needed opportunity to let their hair down and have some fun.
“It is especially important after the pandemic as we know many young people with SEND faced increased feelings of anxiety and loneliness with fewer places to go where they feel safe.”
Amazing Futures is a peer support project for young people aged 14-25 with special educational needs and disabilities in East Sussex.
Trained teams of young people, with and without additional needs, act as volunteer peer supporters. They provide one-to-one peer support and help run a range of activity sessions. The project also offers leadership experience, training, volunteering opportunities and paid internships, helping to develop self-confidence and prepare for the future.