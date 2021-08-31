Eastbourne woman progresses in swimsuit and calendar competitions
A woman from Eastbourne has advanced in two nationwide beauty competitions.
Melly Myers has progressed in the Miss Swimsuit UK competition while also advancing to the final 80 of UK Calendar Girls.
Miss Myers said, “It was amazing. I was really thrilled.”
She thanked residents for their support, especially with the calendar competition which required the public to vote.
She said, “It was really dependent on people’s votes.
“It is an amazing opportunity.”
The grand final for the calendar competition will be held in Bristol on September 8 before the final 12 girls are announced later that week.
Miss Myers will also be judged on the catwalk in October for the swimsuit competition where she could be selected to go to the ultimate final in Las Vegas.