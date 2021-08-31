Eastbourne woman progresses in swimsuit and calendar competitions

Melly Myers has progressed in the Miss Swimsuit UK competition while also advancing to the final 80 of UK Calendar Girls.

Miss Myers said, “It was amazing. I was really thrilled.”

She thanked residents for their support, especially with the calendar competition which required the public to vote.

Melissa Myers SUS-210104-163957001

She said, “It was really dependent on people’s votes.

“It is an amazing opportunity.”

The grand final for the calendar competition will be held in Bristol on September 8 before the final 12 girls are announced later that week.