Eastbourne woman impresses on The Chase: ‘It honestly was one of my best ever experiences’

Natalie Tyrrell-Curtis from Eastbourne appeared on The Chase this week

Natalie Tyrrell-Curtis, a market analyst, faced The Sinnerman in the game show which aired on ITV1 at 5pm on Tuesday (December 7).

She said the day of filming in November 2019 didn’t get off to the best start. Natalie said, “I have never been so nervous! I was also extremely tired as the fire alarm in the hotel we were staying in went off at around 3am and we had to evacuate and then with pre show nerves I couldn’t get back off to sleep once we were let back in about 30 minutes or so later!”

Natalie said The Chase is her favourite game show. She said, “I just love the concept and Bradley Walsh, he’s genuinely hilarious!”

The Chase. Photo from ITV.

When host Bradley asked her about what she’d do if she won, Natalie revealed she was hoping take a trip to Jamaica with her family.

She said, “I was so excited to meet Bradley. He was genuinely lovely, as was Paul (the chaser). It was very surreal walking onto the set; it looks exactly like it does on the TV.”

Natalie impressed the chaser by building up £7,000 in her one-minute cash-builder round.

Afterwards The Sinnerman said, “I’m very, very impressed by that Natalie’.

In the head-to-head Natalie came away with £7,000, making it to the final alongside teammate Patricia to play for a share of £12,000.

The duo unfortunately lost against the Chaser in the final round so came away empty-handed.

Natalie said, “I know this sounds clichéd, but I know how hard it is to beat the Chaser so my personal goal was to just make it back to the final chase as I really didn’t want to get caught and not get to live the full experience of the show so I’m glad I achieved that and I gave it my best shot!

“I was over the moon at achieving £7k in the cash builder. I was absolutely astonished actually. The set of questions on the final chase were so hard and of course it would’ve been nice to have won some money, but I gave it my all and I did my best and that’s all anyone can ask for.”

When asked about a highlight of the day, it was actually one off-camera moment that stood out for Natalie.

She said, “It’s so hard to pinpoint one specific thing. Me and Bradley had a lovely chat as I’m trained in musical theatre singing and obviously he has a musical background too, so that was a really special moment.

“He was genuinely interested and it was so interesting to listen to some of his experiences/stories too!