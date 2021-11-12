Eastbourne woman found dead at home after ‘months’

An Eastbourne woman was found dead in her house after going undiscovered for ‘months’, an inquest heard.

Joanna Paula Gordon Batista, 49, was found in her Bodmin Close address by police on June 4, 2021.

DS Jason Hoadley from Sussex Police said they had received two calls about Miss Batista, who was born in Portugal but had moved to the Sevenoaks area and then Eastbourne when she was younger.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141547001

Despite not gaining access to the property following the first call, after contact from Miss Batista’s aunt, officers forced entry.

According to Miss Batista’s aunt, Elaine Farmer, she had been seen in the town centre before her passing and had cut herself off from family and friends.

Miss Batista’s aunt said, “I think she found it hard to sustain friendships and relationships.”

The inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, November 11, heard how Miss Batista was possibly dead for ‘months’ before she was found.

DS Hoadley said there was a lot of evidence to suggest Miss Batista had been dead for a relatively long time, including an unopened letter from November 2020 and Christmas decorations.

DS Hoadley added, “I concluded that there was no third party involvement.”

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said the post mortem suggested that Miss Batista, who had three children, died a ‘long time’ before her body was found.

He added, “There is absolutely no evidence of the death being from an unnatural cause.

“On a balance of probabilities, I have no difficulty in reaching a verdict of death from natural causes.