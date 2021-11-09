Eastbourne woman decorates house with stunning poppy tribute

An Eastbourne woman has decorated the outside of her house in homemade poppies to celebrate Remembrance Day.

Mrs Digby-Rogers said, “It was a big task and it took a long time and there is so much more to do but there are hundreds.

Eileen Digby-Rogers outside her house with the poppy display (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210311-155826008

“So many people have been really kind.

“It has been wonderful and people have really enjoyed making them.

“It has been a real team effort. I would like to thank everybody who took part.”

The Vicarage Road resident said most of the poppies are crocheted and knitted but some are even made of felt, satin and plastic plates.

The display, which was made to raise money for The Royal British Legion, also includes signs and poems from a neighbour.

Mrs Digby-Rogers said, “I have had people in tears at the gate with the poems and everything.

“There are still people out there suffering, that is why I am raising money.

“There are people from all walks of life who are still suffering.”

Mrs Digby-Rogers said she is also planning to put up the display every year.

She said, “The same piece will be up next year. It may be added to if people want to add to it.

“It is too stupendous to just put up in my loft and never put out again.”