Towns and cities across England are now home to new temporary Jobcentres, including two in Sussex. This is part of the government’s new ‘Way to Work’ campaign which aims to get 500,000 people a job by the end of June.

According to the Department for Work and Pension (DWP), the new centres will get jobseekers into work faster by bringing them face-to-face with employers and encouraging them to look for work in a sector they may not have previously considered. By getting any job now, they will be able to get a better job and then progress into a fulfilling career, DWP says.

Mims Davies MP, minister for employment, said, “This significant milestone demonstrates our Plan for Jobs in action with 150 new Jobcentres and Youth Hubs supporting communities in every corner of Britain, including in the South East.

Eastbourne welcomes new temporary jobcentre to get people into work quicker SUS-220302-160945001

“We are supporting even more people of all ages to find their way into work and progress into new roles, levelling up opportunity across the country.”

The South East is also home to 22 of the over 150 Youth Hubs now up and running across the country helping young jobseekers access local training and job opportunities, as well as a range of services to address wellbeing needs.

Imelda Easthorpe, a Youth Hub work coach, said, “I enjoy going to the Youth Hub as a work coach as it is the perfect environment for any of our claimants that are a little anxious or nervous. There is a great community spirit there which helps people with building confidence and making friends through their many workshops.

“Three of our clients are also doing well on their Kickstart placements which is helping them to gain confidence and skills to ease them into the workplace. Some of them would have found it difficult with other positions due to their complexities.”

Eastbourne’s new temporary Jobcentre will open at the end of March and can be found in the old council buildings by the library in Grove Road.