Eastbourne teenager wins chess competition after being inspired by Netflix series

Ted Filby, 14, who won his section at the Scarborough Chess Congress, only started playing chess in January after watching ‘The Queen’s Gambit’.

The event, which was held in Scarborough Spa between October 29–31, involved five rounds of games – lasting up to four hours each.

As an unranked player, Ted started at the bottom of the list in the intermediate section against 65 adults and more experienced players from across the country.

Eastbourne's Ted Filby

During lockdown Ted practised playing chess and has also benefited from personal coaching by Eastbourne Chess Club’s WFM (Women’s FIDE Master) Rasa Norinkeviciute.

Ted has also been helped by Hastings and St Leonard’s Chess Club and Sussex Junior Chess.

The Gildredge House student won his first three matches in North Yorkshire and advanced through to the final day.

In the fourth round he faced the only other player with a 100 per cent record, but still beat University of Leeds PhD researcher Luke Gostelow.

In the final, after 90 minutes of play, Ted knew that a draw would be enough for a podium finish but after a nervous wait, other results confirmed the Eastbourne teenager had finished first – winning £400.

Ted said, “As it was my first senior tournament I was just very pleased to win a couple of matches but then I realised I might be able to win a prize.

“In the last match I probably also had winning chances but it worked out well for me with the draw being enough.”