Eastbourne teen’s 700-mile triathlon adventure

An Eastbourne teenager is encouraging people to embrace adventure after she kayaked the English Channel, cycled hundreds of miles then climbed a mountain – all in one trip.

Keara Camacho took on the remarkable “triathlon adventure” with her friend Imogen Freeborn.

Kayaking across The Channel

The 19-year-old said, “It was amazing. People I have told about it think I’m crazy but at the same time say they would love to do it too! I want to get the message out of how easy it is to hatch your own adventure, you don’t need a lot of money, crazy fitness or ‘be good’ at whatever it is, you just need an idea and the confidence to back yourself to make it happen.

“It genuinely makes me so happy that others want to escape the rat race of life for the freedom of adventure.”

The pair set out across The Channel accompanied by a charter boat and even saw dolphins on their way. “We were about four miles from shore, we were singing and paddling, then Imogen just said ‘oh my god’ and there were dolphins swimming on by, we couldn’t believe it.

“Going through the shipping channel was so memorable. Just sitting in the middle and as far as you can see is sea,” Keara said.

The pair cycled hundreds of miles through France

Once on dry land having reached Boulogne-sur-Mer, the duo set off on their “rusty” second-hand bicycles on a 720-mile route to the Pyrenees mountain range in the south of France. They pedalled for eight hours a day and wild-camped at night.

Keara, a waitress hoping to have a career in travel, said, “It was tougher than expected, but I think your body gets used to it. It’s amazing to see the kindness of strangers. People are so willing to help.”

When they reached the Pyrenees, they began their climb to the peak of Pic Du Cabaliros. “Once we got to the top, our jaws just dropped,” Keara said, “It’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.”

Now back from her travels, she is already planning the next adventure.