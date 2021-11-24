Eastbourne shopping centre forced to shut after threats are made
An Eastbourne shopping centre was closed for safety reasons after threats were made to a member of staff.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 2:53 pm
Langney Shopping Centre shut at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, November 23 due to the incident - according to centre manager Neil Avis.
Mr Avis said, “We closed the centre for safety reasons to protect customers and staff from what was potentially a serious incident.
“It eventually fizzled out but the police were informed.”
Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.