Eastbourne shopping centre forced to shut after threats are made

An Eastbourne shopping centre was closed for safety reasons after threats were made to a member of staff.

Langney Shopping Centre shut at around 6.15pm on Tuesday, November 23 due to the incident - according to centre manager Neil Avis.

Mr Avis said, “We closed the centre for safety reasons to protect customers and staff from what was potentially a serious incident.

Langney Shopping Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191024-105448008

“It eventually fizzled out but the police were informed.”