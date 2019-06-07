Eastbourne seafront rally for family-friendly cycle path

There will be a cycling rally calling for a more friendly cycle-path along the seafront this Sunday (June 9).

Riders from Bespoke Cycle Group and Parents for Future Eastbourne will take part in a mass cycle ride along the prom from around 11.30am.

There will also be people marching on foot to gather at the Pavilion Gardens before heading on to Sovereign Harbour.

A spokesperson for the event said, “Eastbourne is practically the ONLY British seaside town without a safe, family-friendly seafront cycleway.

“Cycling is: Cleaner, Greener, Faster, Cheaper & Healthier.

Those interested can meet at 11am outside the Towner Art Gallery, departing at 11.30am.

The rally will take place in the Pavilion Gardens at 11.45 then at 12.15pm participants will cycle on to Sovereign Harbour.

The ride will be marshalled by Bespoke volunteers.