Eastbourne seafront kiosk is burgled

A seafront business in Eastbourne has been burgled, according to police.

Police said the incident happened at the old telephone box in Grand Parade by the pier on Saturday, October 16.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Unknown offenders have smashed a window on the front of the property to gain entry. Electronic items were targeted.”

Sussex Police. (Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy) SUS-211003-192626001

A bike was also taken during the day on Monday, October 18 from outside a property in Seaside, police said.

Officers said the bicycle had only been left for a ‘few minutes’ outside the owner’s property.

Cash was also stolen from a business address in Elms Avenue at around 8.30am on October 18, according to police.

The police spokesperson said, “Unknown offenders have entered the property and conducted a search of ‘staff only’ areas taking cash found.”

Residents are urged to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.

The police spokesperson added, “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.”