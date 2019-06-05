Eastbourne’s St Wilfrid’s Hospice raises more than £95,000 with fundraising lunch and auction

The event attracted more than 330 guests, who were greeted with refreshments and flowers in the sunshine before enjoying a three-course lunch in a marquee, provided by Super Event, which was followed by the auction.
View more
St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s annual Lunch@ event returned for 2019 with an auction and lunch raising more than £95,000.
The event attracted more than 330 guests, who were greeted with refreshments and flowers in the sunshine before enjoying a three-course lunch in a marquee, provided by Super Event, which was followed by the auction.