Eastbourne’s St Wilfrid’s Hospice raises more than £95,000 with fundraising lunch and auction

St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s annual Lunch@ event returned for 2019 with an auction and lunch raising more than £95,000.

The event attracted more than 330 guests, who were greeted with refreshments and flowers in the sunshine before enjoying a three-course lunch in a marquee, provided by Super Event, which was followed by the auction.

