Eastbourne RNLI host christening on lifeboat
The volunteers at Eastbourne RNLI helped host a christening for a crew member’s child on one of their lifeboats.
Michael and Stephanie Wishman waited until covid restrictions eased so their daughter Harper-Rose could be christened on the inshore lifeboat.
A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “We at Eastbourne RNLI were so honoured and excited to be able to hold volunteer crew member Michael Wishman’s daughter Harper-Rose’s christening.
“Eastbourne RNLI is a huge part of their lives and we are proud to welcome Harper-Rose into our RNLI family.
“As you can see by the umbrella in the picture there was no shortage of holy water.
“It was a wonderful day regardless of the weather and lovely to be able to welcome Harper-Rose’s family and friends and be part of her special day.”
The service was conducted by the station lifeboat chaplain Father Robert Coates.