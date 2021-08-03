Eastbourne RNLI host christening on lifeboat

Michael and Stephanie Wishman waited until covid restrictions eased so their daughter Harper-Rose could be christened on the inshore lifeboat.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “We at Eastbourne RNLI were so honoured and excited to be able to hold volunteer crew member Michael Wishman’s daughter Harper-Rose’s christening.

“Eastbourne RNLI is a huge part of their lives and we are proud to welcome Harper-Rose into our RNLI family.

The Eastbourne RNLI crew at the christening. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI. SUS-210308-102400001

“As you can see by the umbrella in the picture there was no shortage of holy water.

“It was a wonderful day regardless of the weather and lovely to be able to welcome Harper-Rose’s family and friends and be part of her special day.”

The service was conducted by the station lifeboat chaplain Father Robert Coates.