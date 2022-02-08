Eastbourne RNLI crew members praised for saving windsurfer ‘in serious trouble’

Dean Parker, Aaron Stevenson, Pete Needham and Thomas Mele were the crew on the inshore lifeboat (ILB) that were involved in rescuing the 73-year-old windsurfer on 30 June 2019.

The four members have now received commendations from the RNLI’s director of lifesaving operations.

The windsurfer had been reported missing off Pevensey Bay and was found semi-conscious draped across his broken board, RNLI confirmed.

Tom Mele, Pete Needham, Dean Parker and Aaron Stevenson with Operations Manager Carl Pocock. Photo from RNLI. SUS-220802-100714001

The casualty was brought on board the ILB and taken ashore to waiting paramedics at Cooden Beach.

In a letter to the crew, John Payne, director of lifesaving operations, said, “The ILB Laurence and Percy Hobbs was launched to search for a 73-year-old windsurfer who was reported missing.

“After a difficult search the ILB located the semi-conscious casualty and recovered them on board. The casualty was kept warm and cared for until evacuation to Cooden Beach where they were later transferred to an ambulance.

“This service was time critical, with the casualty in serious trouble when he was recovered. Had the lifeboat crew not sighted him when they did the outcome could have been much more serious.”

The commendations were presented to the crew by Eastbourne’s volunteer Lifeboat operations manager Carl Pocock.