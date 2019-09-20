Eastbourne rider raises money for equine charity with epic horseback trek

Living out of pack bags, cooking over campfires, and trekking 25km every day were all par for the course when an equine enthusiast took to the wilderness on horse back in aid of a horse welfare charity.

Jeannine Williamson took on the challenge to raise money for World Horse Welfare, an international equine charity.

Jeannine, who has also run marathons and half marathons to raise money for the charity, found herself following trails 200km above the Arctic Circle in the beautiful ancestral homeland of the Sami, the region’s indigenous people.

She said, “We learned first hand about the traditional Sami lifestyle and the many scenic highlights including riding in the shadow of Kebenekaise Mountain, the highest point in Sweden.”

Jeannine added, “We rode beautiful Icelandic horses, which are noted for their stamina and visited totally remote areas.”

Through her efforts on the horse riding challenge, Jeannine raised £18,300 for the charity, which aims to improve the lives of horses around the world.