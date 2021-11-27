Eastbourne residents urged to nominate their favourite South Asian restaurant

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has called for the nominations ahead of the Tiffin Cup.

The Tiffin Cup, which started in 2007, looks to promote the importance of South Asian restaurants across the country.

Mrs Ansell said, “There are, at present, 9,000 restaurants and takeaways and they contribute over £2 billion to the British economy.

“They are also a focal point for local communities providing good food, camaraderie and innovation.”

Following local nominations there is a regional final where 12 finalists are chosen.

Each restaurant will be asked to prepare a signature dish at the final, which will be marked by a panel of expert judges – chaired by celebrity chef Ainsley Harriott MBE.