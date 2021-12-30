Eastbourne residents offered free weight loss programme for the New Year

Healthy lifestyle service company One You East Sussex is rolling out Gloji, a programme that, as part of the government’s adult weight management services grant, is fully funded for residents of East Sussex.

The weight loss programme gives users access to personalised coaching through specially trained health mentors, who are on hand to support by phone as needed.

Dan Ford, Engagement Lead for One You East Sussex, said, “Gloji offers a completely personalised approach, where we focus on the individual and their particular journey.

Residents of Eastbourne are being offered free access to a weight loss programme that allows users to talk to specially trained health coaches.

“Based on psychology, we look at why you have gained the weight in the first place to unpick unhealthy habits.”

The programme is not only about weight loss, but also aims to help individuals understand how external factors like stress and sleep impact their weight.

Gloji is available as a digital programme with an online platform that can be accessed on most devices.

Mr Ford added, “No complicated, restrictive diet plans. It is focused on understanding your body, so you can lose weight permanently without needing a plan. We’ll empower you to make lifestyle choices that mean your weight loss becomes permanent weight loss.

“Gloji is an exciting new service that helps you lose weight and keep it off, based on the latest science of what it takes to change behaviours,

“We teach you how to no longer need us. So, once you’ve finished our programme you can carry on losing weight without us because you know how.”

Users who are interested are encouraged to visit the Gloji to find out more.

The Health Survey for England in 2019 estimated that 28.0 per cent of adults were obese and a further 36.2 per cent were overweight but not obese. One You East Sussex said that these figures could mean as many as 126,000 obese adults and 163,000 overweight adults in East Sussex.